Check Point Attack Surface Management Description

Check Point Attack Surface Management is an external attack surface management solution that continuously discovers and maps an organization's digital footprint to identify external assets. The platform analyzes discovered assets for vulnerabilities, compromised credentials, and other security issues. The solution provides risk scoring at both issue and asset levels to help prioritize remediation efforts. It includes Active Exposure Validation (AEV) functionality that goes beyond standard CVE detection by actively testing vulnerabilities for exploitability. This validation capability identifies security issues that fall outside traditional vulnerability databases and provides real-time alerts for urgent risks. The platform offers visibility into shadow IT and unknown assets across the organization's attack surface. It correlates vulnerability data with threat intelligence to help identify the most critical risks. The solution is designed to minimize false positives through validated findings. Check Point Attack Surface Management integrates with SIEM, XDR, and SOAR platforms to incorporate alerts into existing security workflows. The platform includes supply chain risk intelligence capabilities, allowing organizations to monitor third-party and vendor risks. Users can filter vendors by business criticality, sensitivity, risk score, and risk type. The solution consolidates multiple external threat management capabilities including threat intelligence, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence into a unified platform.