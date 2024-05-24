Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform Logo

Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform

AI-driven cyber-surveillance platform for threat detection and monitoring

Attack Surface Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform Description

Enthec provides an AI-driven cyber-surveillance platform consisting of two main products: Kartos and Qondar. Kartos is an automated monitoring tool that provides real-time data and alerts on vulnerabilities by analyzing Internet, Deep Web, Dark Web, and social networks. The platform operates without requiring third-party applications and is non-intrusive, requiring only a company domain to begin monitoring. It uses AI-based contextual tags to eliminate false positives in search results. The platform monitors for phishing campaigns, brand impersonation, fraudulent use of intellectual property, credential leaks, and exposed corporate information. It provides DNS health analysis including squatting detection across domains and subdomains, and monitors social media platforms including Telegram, Facebook, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and Spotify. Kartos offers third-party risk management capabilities for monitoring supply chain security without requiring permission from third parties. It provides cybersecurity scoring based on objective real-time data and compliance assessment for standards including ENS, ISO 27001, and PCI. Qondar is designed for individual protection, monitoring digital identity and online assets through automated processes across Internet, Deep Web, and Dark Web, with social media conversation analysis for personal threat detection.

Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform FAQ

Common questions about Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform is AI-driven cyber-surveillance platform for threat detection and monitoring developed by Enthec Solutions S.L.. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Surface Mapping, Brand Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox