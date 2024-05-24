Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform
Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform
Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform Description
Enthec provides an AI-driven cyber-surveillance platform consisting of two main products: Kartos and Qondar. Kartos is an automated monitoring tool that provides real-time data and alerts on vulnerabilities by analyzing Internet, Deep Web, Dark Web, and social networks. The platform operates without requiring third-party applications and is non-intrusive, requiring only a company domain to begin monitoring. It uses AI-based contextual tags to eliminate false positives in search results. The platform monitors for phishing campaigns, brand impersonation, fraudulent use of intellectual property, credential leaks, and exposed corporate information. It provides DNS health analysis including squatting detection across domains and subdomains, and monitors social media platforms including Telegram, Facebook, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and Spotify. Kartos offers third-party risk management capabilities for monitoring supply chain security without requiring permission from third parties. It provides cybersecurity scoring based on objective real-time data and compliance assessment for standards including ENS, ISO 27001, and PCI. Qondar is designed for individual protection, monitoring digital identity and online assets through automated processes across Internet, Deep Web, and Dark Web, with social media conversation analysis for personal threat detection.
Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform is AI-driven cyber-surveillance platform for threat detection and monitoring developed by Enthec Solutions S.L.. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Surface Mapping, Brand Protection.
