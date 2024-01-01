CloudScraper 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

CloudScraper: Tool to enumerate targets in search of cloud resources. S3 Buckets, Azure Blobs, Digital Ocean Storage Space. CloudScraper is a tool designed to enumerate targets in search of cloud resources. It can be used to scan for S3 Buckets, Azure Blobs, and Digital Ocean Storage Space. This tool is useful for security researchers, penetration testers, and anyone looking to identify potential cloud-based vulnerabilities.