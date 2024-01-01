A CLI tool to simplify the use of AWS Systems Manager Session Manager
CloudScraper: Tool to enumerate targets in search of cloud resources. S3 Buckets, Azure Blobs, Digital Ocean Storage Space. CloudScraper is a tool designed to enumerate targets in search of cloud resources. It can be used to scan for S3 Buckets, Azure Blobs, and Digital Ocean Storage Space. This tool is useful for security researchers, penetration testers, and anyone looking to identify potential cloud-based vulnerabilities.
A CLI tool to simplify the use of AWS Systems Manager Session Manager
Learn how to secure applications in Kubernetes Engine by granting varying levels of privilege based on requirements.
A tool for building Open Container Initiative (OCI) container images with various functionalities.
Exploring the transition towards real sandbox containers and the differences in privileges compared to traditional sandboxes like Chrome.
Discover and understand the Docker Layer 2 ICC Bug and its implications on inter-container communication.
Show the history and changes between configuration versions of AWS resources