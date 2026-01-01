FortifyData Attack Surface Management Description

FortifyData Attack Surface Management (ASM) is a platform that identifies and assesses an organization's IT assets from an attacker's perspective. The platform discovers public-facing and internal assets, scanning all ports and services to identify vulnerabilities across the attack surface. The solution provides continuous discovery and inventory of assets, including shadow IT, cloud infrastructures, endpoint devices, and third-party systems. It automatically classifies assets and detects vulnerabilities to determine critical risks to the business. FortifyData integrates threat intelligence feeds that update hourly to prioritize risks based on active threats against specific industries and technologies. The platform identifies threat groups and malware variants targeting the organization's sector. Internal agents can detect threat signatures present on systems and in files. Risk prioritization adjusts dynamically based on threat intelligence changes, susceptible assets, industry activity levels, and threat signatures. The platform calculates threat likelihood and adjusts risk scores accordingly. The solution monitors for unauthorized access, insider threats, misconfigurations, and changes to internal risk posture. It provides visibility into risks from remote work, hybrid environments, DevOps activities, web applications, APIs, and cloud misconfigurations.