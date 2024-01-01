eCrimeLabs provides a SOAR platform for threat detection and response, integrated with MISP.
ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that scans the internet and dark web to discover exposed assets, providing a comprehensive asset inventory and real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks. It uses a domain name-based approach and key/value pairs to build an inventory, and offers a query language to receive alerts on exposed assets. With its massive database of DNS entries, banners, and port scans, ONYPHE helps organizations avoid risks, cut ransomware risks, and identify critical vulnerabilities, enabling proactive cyber defense.
A library of event-based analytics written in EQL to detect adversary behaviors, now integrated into the Detection Engine of Kibana.
CINSscore.com provides Threat Intelligence database with accurate IP scores and collective defense through community and Sentinel IPS unit sourced data.
Repository of Yara Rules created by TjNel.
Threat hunting tool leveraging Windows events for identifying outliers and suspicious behavior.
A tool for creating custom detection rules from YAML input