ONYPHE 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that scans the internet and dark web to discover exposed assets, providing a comprehensive asset inventory and real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks. It uses a domain name-based approach and key/value pairs to build an inventory, and offers a query language to receive alerts on exposed assets. With its massive database of DNS entries, banners, and port scans, ONYPHE helps organizations avoid risks, cut ransomware risks, and identify critical vulnerabilities, enabling proactive cyber defense.