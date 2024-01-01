Hijagger 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This tool checks every maintainer from every package in the NPM and Python Pypi registry for unregistered domains or unregistered MX records on those domains. Download the package index first! This can take a long time as the server is extremely slow (takes more than 30 mins): wget https://skimdb.npmjs.com/registry/_all_docs After this simply run the tool with ./hijagger npm. To see all options use the --help switch. The output is automatically saved to output.txt too. This tool will most probably run multiple days due to the high number of packages. To easily find the tool's output, you can use the following command: grep -i 'package' output.txt | less