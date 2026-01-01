CyCognito External Exposure Management
CyCognito External Exposure Management Description
CyCognito External Exposure Management is an external attack surface management platform that identifies and validates security exposures across internet-facing assets. The platform performs seedless discovery to identify exposed assets without requiring asset lists or initial configuration, claiming to find up to 20 times more exposures than comparable tools. The system conducts continuous monitoring through daily scans to maintain an updated inventory of assets, including untracked IP ranges, third-party assets, and inherited infrastructure. It provides cyber asset inventory capabilities with business and technical context, including third-party applications and PII exposures. The platform includes autonomous penetration testing functionality that operates at scale across millions of applications or devices. It utilizes over 90,000 testing modules covering DAST, vulnerability scanning, and various attack paths. The testing validates security controls including WAF, API security, and CSPM implementations. Risk scoring combines exploit data with business impact to prioritize vulnerabilities. The platform cross-verifies signals from attack surface classification, business context, and attack activity to identify critical risks. Remediation workflows link assets to owners and integrate with security, IT, and business platforms. The system provides guided remediation instructions and performs autonomous validation to confirm issue resolution.
