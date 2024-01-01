assetfinder 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Find domains and subdomains related to a given domain assetfinder is a tool for finding domains and subdomains related to a given domain. It can be used to find potential targets for reconnaissance and scanning. Example usage: assetfinder -subs example.com This will find all subdomains and domains related to example.com. assetfinder -subs -o output.txt example.com This will find all subdomains and domains related to example.com and save the results to a file named output.txt. assetfinder -subs -o output.txt -d 10 example.com This will find all subdomains and domains related to example.com, save the results to a file named output.txt, and limit the search to 10 results. assetfinder -subs -o output.txt -d 10 -t 10 example.com This will find all subdomains and domains related to example.com, save the results to a file named output.txt, limit the search to 10 results, and limit the search to 10 threads.