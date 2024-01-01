Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.
Find domains and subdomains related to a given domain assetfinder is a tool for finding domains and subdomains related to a given domain. It can be used to find potential targets for reconnaissance and scanning. Example usage: assetfinder -subs example.com This will find all subdomains and domains related to example.com. assetfinder -subs -o output.txt example.com This will find all subdomains and domains related to example.com and save the results to a file named output.txt. assetfinder -subs -o output.txt -d 10 example.com This will find all subdomains and domains related to example.com, save the results to a file named output.txt, and limit the search to 10 results. assetfinder -subs -o output.txt -d 10 -t 10 example.com This will find all subdomains and domains related to example.com, save the results to a file named output.txt, limit the search to 10 results, and limit the search to 10 threads.
A Python-based honeypot service for SSH, FTP, and Telnet connections
A tool for generating permutations, alterations and mutations of subdomains and resolving them
A subdomain finder tool
Parse Cowrie honeypot logs into a Neo4j database.
An Open-source intelligence (OSINT) honeypot that monitors reconnaissance attempts by threat actors and generates actionable intelligence for Blue Teamers.