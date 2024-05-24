Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring Description

Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring is a service that continuously scans and monitors an organization's digital footprint to identify internet-facing assets and security vulnerabilities. The service discovers digital assets such as servers, IP addresses, email addresses, cloud buckets, and URLs that exist outside the internal network. The platform uses subdomain enumeration techniques to automatically detect changes to an organization's online footprint and provides notifications when new assets are discovered. It identifies both known and unknown internet-facing assets, helping organizations understand what information is publicly accessible about their infrastructure. The service provides visibility into potential security weaknesses and compliance issues, including GDPR-related concerns such as exposed employee names and email addresses on websites. It supports IT asset tracking and inventory management while helping detect shadow IT and orphaned infrastructure. Ceeyu assigns security ratings to indicate the severity of identified risks and provides actionable guidance for addressing security issues. The platform integrates with Ceeyu's Attack Surface Management and Third Party Security Risk Management services to enable comprehensive risk remediation across both internal and third-party supplier environments.