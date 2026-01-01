Intruder Discover Attack Surface
Attack surface management platform for discovering and securing exposed assets
Intruder Discover Attack Surface Description
Intruder Discover Attack Surface is an attack surface management platform that identifies and monitors internet-exposed assets across an organization. The platform discovers subdomains, login pages, APIs, exposed services, and other assets that may be vulnerable to attack. The solution provides continuous scanning capabilities that monitor for changes to the attack surface and automatically initiate scans when new services are deployed. It integrates with cloud platforms to automatically detect and scan newly provisioned infrastructure. The platform identifies security exposures including exposed admin panels, publicly-facing databases, misconfigurations, and expiring certificates. It combines multiple scanning engines, including Nuclei and Tenable, to detect vulnerabilities that traditional scanners may miss. Intruder offers emerging threat scanning that proactively scans for newly discovered vulnerabilities in the wild. The platform provides adaptive scanning that triggers when changes are detected in the environment. Users can search across their entire attack surface from a centralized interface to identify exposed ports and services. The solution is designed for organizations with cloud infrastructure, providing visibility into assets across AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, and Cloudflare environments. It monitors for subdomain discovery and tracks changes to the attack surface over time.
