Trickest ASM is an attack surface management platform that provides asset discovery and enrichment capabilities for organizations. The platform identifies and monitors assets within an organization's infrastructure through multiple discovery methods including OSINT data gathering, asset association analysis, and active enumeration techniques. The discovery phase collects intelligence from data sources to identify root assets such as domain names, IP ranges, and organization names, then leverages this data to discover hostnames. The platform analyzes discovered assets to uncover additional related assets through TLS certificates, DNS records, HTTP redirects, CSP headers, HTML links, and other associations. The enrichment phase gathers contextual information about each asset to assess risk and guide prioritization. This includes scanning internet-facing ports, identifying network services and protocols, monitoring DNS records for misconfigurations, collecting TLS certificates to detect expired certificates and misconfigurations, gathering web server data such as titles and content types, and identifying web technologies running on servers. The platform emphasizes customization, allowing users to monitor and customize every step of asset discovery and enrichment. It is designed to handle large-scale operations, supporting scopes from 100,000 assets to unquantified attack surfaces with fast execution times.

Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management is Customizable ASM platform for asset discovery, monitoring, and enrichment developed by Trickest. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory, Attack Surface Mapping.

