AI-powered attack surface management platform for cybersecurity monitoring

StrikeOne Attack Surfa is an attack surface management platform that uses artificial intelligence to monitor and manage organizational cybersecurity exposure. The platform provides visibility into external attack surfaces through automated discovery and continuous monitoring capabilities. The product appears to focus on identifying and tracking digital assets that could be exploited by threat actors. It offers a dashboard interface for visualizing attack surface data and managing security posture across an organization's external-facing infrastructure. The platform is designed to help security teams understand their exposure to cyber threats by mapping out internet-facing assets and potential vulnerabilities. It operates as a cloud-based solution accessible through a web interface, allowing organizations to monitor their attack surface from a centralized location. StrikeOne Attack Surfa has received a 4.0 out of 5 rating on Gartner Peer Insights, indicating user feedback from enterprise customers. The platform serves various organizations across different industries, as evidenced by its partner logos including financial services, retail, and technology companies.

StrikeOne Attack Surfa is AI-powered attack surface management platform for cybersecurity monitoring developed by StrikeOne. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping.

