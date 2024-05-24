Zerocopter Recon Description

Zerocopter Recon is an external attack surface management service that identifies publicly accessible digital assets within an organization's infrastructure. The service uses security professionals to conduct reconnaissance activities including port scanning, vulnerability scanning, OSINT gathering, and social engineering techniques to discover exposed systems such as old websites, test environments, supplier portals, and forgotten cloud services. The service provides organizations with a comprehensive inventory of all publicly accessible assets, offering an outside-in perspective on their digital footprint. Security experts perform the reconnaissance work to identify which assets could create security risks. Recon delivers findings ranked by risk level to help organizations prioritize remediation efforts. The service produces a structured report that includes clear findings and recommended next steps for addressing identified issues. The reconnaissance process aims to uncover forgotten, overlooked, or unknown assets that may be publicly reachable and could represent potential attack vectors. The service is positioned as a foundational security assessment that organizations should conduct before implementing other security measures such as penetration testing or vulnerability assessments.