Censys Internet Intelligence Platform Description

Censys Internet Intelligence Platform provides visibility into internet-facing assets and infrastructure through continuous scanning and mapping of the internet. The platform maintains a real-time map of internet assets and delivers contextual intelligence for security operations center (SOC) teams. The platform enables security teams to discover and monitor internet-exposed infrastructure, track infrastructure changes over time, and analyze historical trends. It provides asset inventory capabilities with detailed metadata about internet-facing systems, services, and configurations. For threat intelligence and incident response, the platform offers adversary infrastructure insights and command-and-control (C2) detection capabilities. Security analysts can investigate alerts, validate security events, and correlate infrastructure data with security incidents. The platform supports regulatory compliance and security governance by providing audit-ready documentation of internet-exposed assets. It includes capabilities for attack surface mapping, vulnerability assessment, and risk prioritization. Censys serves multiple use cases including SOC operations, threat hunting, cyber threat research, and attack surface management. The platform provides both search capabilities and continuous monitoring features for tracking infrastructure changes and emerging threats across the internet.