Censys Internet Intelligence Platform Logo

Censys Internet Intelligence Platform

Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Censys Internet Intelligence Platform Description

Censys Internet Intelligence Platform provides visibility into internet-facing assets and infrastructure through continuous scanning and mapping of the internet. The platform maintains a real-time map of internet assets and delivers contextual intelligence for security operations center (SOC) teams. The platform enables security teams to discover and monitor internet-exposed infrastructure, track infrastructure changes over time, and analyze historical trends. It provides asset inventory capabilities with detailed metadata about internet-facing systems, services, and configurations. For threat intelligence and incident response, the platform offers adversary infrastructure insights and command-and-control (C2) detection capabilities. Security analysts can investigate alerts, validate security events, and correlate infrastructure data with security incidents. The platform supports regulatory compliance and security governance by providing audit-ready documentation of internet-exposed assets. It includes capabilities for attack surface mapping, vulnerability assessment, and risk prioritization. Censys serves multiple use cases including SOC operations, threat hunting, cyber threat research, and attack surface management. The platform provides both search capabilities and continuous monitoring features for tracking infrastructure changes and emerging threats across the internet.

Censys Internet Intelligence Platform FAQ

Common questions about Censys Internet Intelligence Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Censys Internet Intelligence Platform is Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis developed by Censys. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping, C2.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →