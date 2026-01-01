Orpheus External Attack Surface Management Logo

Orpheus External Attack Surface Management

EASM platform with continuous asset discovery and threat intelligence context

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Orpheus External Attack Surface Management Description

Orpheus External Attack Surface Management is a platform that continuously monitors and maps an organization's external digital perimeter to identify exposed assets and vulnerabilities. The platform discovers domains, APIs, cloud services, and infrastructure in real-time, including shadow IT, misconfigured services, and forgotten assets. The solution integrates threat intelligence to provide context around discovered exposures, mapping assets to known threat campaigns and identifying connections to breached credentials, dark web mentions, and active attacker interest. It detects threats related to third-party breaches, open ports, and expired certificates. The platform includes privacy risk monitoring capabilities that detect user-tracking technologies embedded in websites, including pixel trackers, ad trackers, third-party cookies, session recordings, keylogging, and canvas fingerprinting. These privacy signals are integrated into threat context and attack surface mapping. For operational technology environments, the platform provides visibility into exposed OT assets across critical infrastructure and industrial systems. It identifies vulnerabilities linked to active campaigns and includes OT-specific threat intelligence mapped to relevant tactics and techniques. The solution supports compliance with NIS2, IEC 62443, and DORA requirements. The platform delivers continuous asset discovery, real-time risk monitoring, contextual threat intelligence, and actionable insights to guide remediation workflows.

Orpheus External Attack Surface Management FAQ

Common questions about Orpheus External Attack Surface Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Orpheus External Attack Surface Management is EASM platform with continuous asset discovery and threat intelligence context developed by Orpheus. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Compliance, Dark Web Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →