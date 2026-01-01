Orpheus External Attack Surface Management Description

Orpheus External Attack Surface Management is a platform that continuously monitors and maps an organization's external digital perimeter to identify exposed assets and vulnerabilities. The platform discovers domains, APIs, cloud services, and infrastructure in real-time, including shadow IT, misconfigured services, and forgotten assets. The solution integrates threat intelligence to provide context around discovered exposures, mapping assets to known threat campaigns and identifying connections to breached credentials, dark web mentions, and active attacker interest. It detects threats related to third-party breaches, open ports, and expired certificates. The platform includes privacy risk monitoring capabilities that detect user-tracking technologies embedded in websites, including pixel trackers, ad trackers, third-party cookies, session recordings, keylogging, and canvas fingerprinting. These privacy signals are integrated into threat context and attack surface mapping. For operational technology environments, the platform provides visibility into exposed OT assets across critical infrastructure and industrial systems. It identifies vulnerabilities linked to active campaigns and includes OT-specific threat intelligence mapped to relevant tactics and techniques. The solution supports compliance with NIS2, IEC 62443, and DORA requirements. The platform delivers continuous asset discovery, real-time risk monitoring, contextual threat intelligence, and actionable insights to guide remediation workflows.