Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse Description

Cortex Xpanse is an attack surface management solution that continuously scans the internet to discover and remediate unknown risks across connected systems and exposed services. The platform scans over 500 billion ports daily and 4.3 billion IPv4 addresses multiple times per day to identify unmanaged assets and exposures. The solution operates through three core capabilities: active discovery to automatically scan and index unknown risks, active learning using supervised machine learning models to map attack surfaces and prioritize remediation, and active response with automated playbooks to address exposures without relying solely on IT tickets. Cortex Xpanse addresses security challenges created by hybrid work environments and cloud adoption, which scatter IT infrastructure and create security gaps. The platform identifies unknown or unmanaged assets that traditional vulnerability scanners and security ratings services may miss, with research indicating that 30% or more assets in organizations are not monitored. The solution provides use cases including fixing security blindspots, preventing ransomware, eliminating shadow cloud infrastructure, improving zero-day response, supporting M&A security evaluation, managing internet operations, and reducing cyber insurance risk. The platform includes automated remediation capabilities designed to reduce mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR) without requiring additional security analysts.