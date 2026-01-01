Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse
Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks
Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse
Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks
Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse Description
Cortex Xpanse is an attack surface management solution that continuously scans the internet to discover and remediate unknown risks across connected systems and exposed services. The platform scans over 500 billion ports daily and 4.3 billion IPv4 addresses multiple times per day to identify unmanaged assets and exposures. The solution operates through three core capabilities: active discovery to automatically scan and index unknown risks, active learning using supervised machine learning models to map attack surfaces and prioritize remediation, and active response with automated playbooks to address exposures without relying solely on IT tickets. Cortex Xpanse addresses security challenges created by hybrid work environments and cloud adoption, which scatter IT infrastructure and create security gaps. The platform identifies unknown or unmanaged assets that traditional vulnerability scanners and security ratings services may miss, with research indicating that 30% or more assets in organizations are not monitored. The solution provides use cases including fixing security blindspots, preventing ransomware, eliminating shadow cloud infrastructure, improving zero-day response, supporting M&A security evaluation, managing internet operations, and reducing cyber insurance risk. The platform includes automated remediation capabilities designed to reduce mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR) without requiring additional security analysts.
Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse FAQ
Common questions about Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse is Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks developed by Palo Alto Networks. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping, Automation.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership