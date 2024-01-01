Majestic Million 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Majestic Million is a free database of the top million websites, ranked by the number of referring subnets, providing insights into a website's online influence and popularity. Users can search and download the top million websites, with data including domain, top-level domain (TLD), TLD rank, referring subnets, and referring IPs. The Majestic Million is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License and is part of the Majestic Analytics toolset, offering additional features such as bespoke reports and SEO insights.