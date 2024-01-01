Ebowla is a tool for generating payloads in Python, GO, and PowerShell with support for Reflective DLLs.
The Majestic Million is a free database of the top million websites, ranked by the number of referring subnets, providing insights into a website's online influence and popularity. Users can search and download the top million websites, with data including domain, top-level domain (TLD), TLD rank, referring subnets, and referring IPs. The Majestic Million is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License and is part of the Majestic Analytics toolset, offering additional features such as bespoke reports and SEO insights.
Python Exploit Development Assistance for GDB with enhanced debugging features and commands for exploit development.
GraphSpy is a token management tool that allows users to store and manage access and refresh tokens for multiple users and scopes in one location.
Generates randomized C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to evade detection.
A tutorial on how to use Apache mod_rewrite to randomly serve payloads in phishing attacks
TikiTorch offers advanced process injection capabilities to execute code stealthily in another process's space.