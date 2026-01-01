Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management Description

Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management is a cloud-based platform that provides continuous visibility into an organization's external attack surface. The platform discovers and monitors both known and unknown internet-facing assets across the organization's infrastructure. The solution uses AI-powered data enrichment modules to analyze discovered assets for vulnerabilities and potential attack paths. It combines asset discovery capabilities with contextual analysis to help security teams understand their exposure. The platform includes automated scanning and monitoring of web applications, with results verified by certified penetration testers to reduce false positives. It offers exposure prioritization to help teams focus on critical vulnerabilities and provides a centralized control point for managing findings. The solution integrates threat intelligence to monitor threats from external channels including the open, deep, and dark web. It includes a credential checker tool that scans for exposed credentials associated with organizational email domains. The platform provides an open API for integration with existing security operations workflows. It is designed to support security teams in managing modern attack surfaces through automation and consolidated security insights.