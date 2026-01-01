Halo Security External Attack Surface Management
Halo Security External Attack Surface Management is a platform that provides visibility into an organization's external attack surface through agentless asset discovery and continuous monitoring. The platform discovers internet-facing assets including websites, servers, domains, and certificates that may be unknown to security teams. The solution monitors various security elements including TLS certificates, third-party JavaScript, HTTP headers, open ports, running services, forms, cookies, and downloads. It identifies security issues such as missing patches, outdated software versions, OWASP vulnerabilities including SQL injection and cross-site scripting, and anomalies in configurations. The platform provides a centralized dashboard for managing discovered assets and applying security resources such as firewall monitoring and penetration testing. It includes alerting capabilities to notify teams when changes occur to monitored assets. The system tracks metadata including server locations, domain registrations, platforms used, and traffic hosts. Halo Security offers access to security practitioners who assist with result validation, vulnerability discussions, and analysis of internet-exposed assets. The platform is designed for enterprises seeking to identify and monitor their external perimeter without deploying agents.
