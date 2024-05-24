Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure Logo

Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure

CTI-driven external attack surface mgmt with threat exposure prioritization

Attack Surface Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure Description

Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure is an external attack surface management platform that combines cyber threat intelligence with attack surface discovery and monitoring. The platform maps threat intelligence about active adversaries and their tactics to an organization's external attack surface exposures. The solution provides visibility into digital assets and vulnerabilities across the external attack surface. It correlates threat intelligence data with discovered exposures to help security teams prioritize remediation based on actual threat actor activity and targeting patterns. The platform includes an Attack Surface Exposure Module that discovers and monitors internet-facing assets. It identifies vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and other security weaknesses that could be exploited by attackers. Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure is designed for security and risk teams that may not have dedicated cyber threat intelligence capabilities. The platform automates the process of connecting threat intelligence insights to specific attack surface risks, enabling teams to focus mitigation efforts on exposures that are actively being targeted by threat actors. The solution provides continuous monitoring of the external attack surface and delivers alerts when new exposures are detected or when threat intelligence indicates increased risk to existing vulnerabilities.

Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure FAQ

Common questions about Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure is CTI-driven external attack surface mgmt with threat exposure prioritization developed by Intel 471. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping, CTI.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox