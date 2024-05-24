Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure
Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure
Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure is an external attack surface management platform that combines cyber threat intelligence with attack surface discovery and monitoring. The platform maps threat intelligence about active adversaries and their tactics to an organization's external attack surface exposures. The solution provides visibility into digital assets and vulnerabilities across the external attack surface. It correlates threat intelligence data with discovered exposures to help security teams prioritize remediation based on actual threat actor activity and targeting patterns. The platform includes an Attack Surface Exposure Module that discovers and monitors internet-facing assets. It identifies vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and other security weaknesses that could be exploited by attackers. Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure is designed for security and risk teams that may not have dedicated cyber threat intelligence capabilities. The platform automates the process of connecting threat intelligence insights to specific attack surface risks, enabling teams to focus mitigation efforts on exposures that are actively being targeted by threat actors. The solution provides continuous monitoring of the external attack surface and delivers alerts when new exposures are detected or when threat intelligence indicates increased risk to existing vulnerabilities.
