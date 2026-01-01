CyCognito Automated Security Testing Logo

CyCognito Automated Security Testing

Automated security testing platform for external attack surface discovery & testing

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CyCognito Automated Security Testing Description

CyCognito Automated Security Testing (AST) is a SaaS platform that performs automated security testing across external attack surfaces in cloud, hybrid, and privately hosted environments. The platform conducts outside-in testing to identify security weaknesses across exposed systems, including web applications and network services. The platform combines asset classification with active unauthenticated testing to discover vulnerabilities and exposures. It uses multi-layered testing with crafted payloads, combining passive scanning, active scanning, and active testing methodologies. The test catalog includes over 80,000 remote checks spanning 35 threat and issue types, incorporating CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) and other internally developed and third-party tests. CyCognito provides automated asset discovery and continuous testing capabilities that scale across billions of assets. The platform includes integrated Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) functionality that crawls over 500 pages per web application using a multi-pass and multi-engine test architecture. It performs API discovery and risk measurement as part of its application security testing capabilities. The platform validates real-world risks through active testing rather than relying solely on banner grabs and version lookups. It provides asset inventory management, attack path visualization, and risk prioritization based on business impact and attacker interest. Testing is designed to operate safely on production systems within unauthenticated testing limits.

CyCognito Automated Security Testing FAQ

Common questions about CyCognito Automated Security Testing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CyCognito Automated Security Testing is Automated security testing platform for external attack surface discovery & testing developed by CyCognito. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →