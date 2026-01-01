CyCognito Automated Security Testing
Automated security testing platform for external attack surface discovery & testing
CyCognito Automated Security Testing
Automated security testing platform for external attack surface discovery & testing
CyCognito Automated Security Testing Description
CyCognito Automated Security Testing (AST) is a SaaS platform that performs automated security testing across external attack surfaces in cloud, hybrid, and privately hosted environments. The platform conducts outside-in testing to identify security weaknesses across exposed systems, including web applications and network services. The platform combines asset classification with active unauthenticated testing to discover vulnerabilities and exposures. It uses multi-layered testing with crafted payloads, combining passive scanning, active scanning, and active testing methodologies. The test catalog includes over 80,000 remote checks spanning 35 threat and issue types, incorporating CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) and other internally developed and third-party tests. CyCognito provides automated asset discovery and continuous testing capabilities that scale across billions of assets. The platform includes integrated Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) functionality that crawls over 500 pages per web application using a multi-pass and multi-engine test architecture. It performs API discovery and risk measurement as part of its application security testing capabilities. The platform validates real-world risks through active testing rather than relying solely on banner grabs and version lookups. It provides asset inventory management, attack path visualization, and risk prioritization based on business impact and attacker interest. Testing is designed to operate safely on production systems within unauthenticated testing limits.
CyCognito Automated Security Testing FAQ
Common questions about CyCognito Automated Security Testing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CyCognito Automated Security Testing is Automated security testing platform for external attack surface discovery & testing developed by CyCognito. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership