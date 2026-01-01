ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence Logo

ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence

Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring

Attack Surface
Commercial
ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence Description

ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence is an attack surface management platform that discovers, maps, and monitors digital assets across an organization's external attack surface. The platform provides continuous asset discovery and monitoring, automatically identifying and tracking external-facing assets including domains, IPs, cloud instances, subsidiaries, and technology vendor assets. The platform includes security misconfiguration detection to identify configuration errors that may expose vulnerabilities. It performs continuous vulnerability management by detecting technologies linked to assets and scanning against a maintained vulnerability library. Mobile app security capabilities include malware analysis, permission monitoring, and data exposure scanning. Reputation monitoring tracks IPs, domains, and mail servers across blacklist services to protect brand reputation. The platform offers continuous external penetration testing that simulates attacker perspectives to identify vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in web assets. ThreatMon provides risk-based scoring to help security teams prioritize critical vulnerabilities. The platform maintains a dynamic, real-time inventory of all detected assets, tracking new additions, deprecated assets, and configuration changes. It addresses shadow IT security by bringing visibility to unmanaged and hidden IT assets operating outside traditional security controls.

ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence is Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring developed by ThreatMon. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory, Attack Surface Mapping.

