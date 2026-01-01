Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery Description

Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery is an external attack surface management tool that automatically discovers and catalogs internet-facing assets. The platform identifies subdomains, hosts, alive IPs, and connected domains using hacker-driven discovery techniques, web crawling, and internet data sources. The tool performs network and port scanning to identify accessible IPs and ports on the internet. It discovers connected domains associated with an organization, including subsidiary assets and those from mergers and acquisitions, assigning a connected score to indicate likelihood of ownership. The platform identifies shadow infrastructure - unnoticed assets that should not be online. Discovery runs regularly to identify new hosts, websites, IPs, and domains. An event tracking system allows auditing of past changes and configuration of real-time alerts via email, Slack, or ticketing tools. The solution operates agentlessly from an external perspective, requiring no installation or configuration. The platform provides an intuitive dashboard for viewing and filtering asset data. Optional integrations with cloud providers like AWS, GCP, and Cloudflare enable automatic asset detail retrieval from source systems.