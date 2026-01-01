Mandiant Attack Surface Management Logo

Mandiant Attack Surface Management

Discovers and monitors external internet assets for exposures and vulnerabilities

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Mandiant Attack Surface Management Description

Mandiant Attack Surface Management (ASM) is an external attack surface management solution that discovers and analyzes internet-facing assets across distributed and cloud environments. The platform performs automated asset discovery using minimal organizational information such as domains, networks, or SaaS accounts to identify external assets from an attacker's perspective. The solution provides continuous monitoring capabilities with configurable scan frequencies including daily, weekly, or on-demand options. It identifies technologies and services running in the external ecosystem and maintains an inventory of applications and services. The platform includes active asset checks that use benign payloads or scripts derived from Mandiant indicators of compromise (IOCs) and threat intelligence to validate asset susceptibility to exploitation. It offers outcome-based asset discovery workflows that can be customized based on specific use cases. Mandiant ASM integrates with cloud and DNS providers to provide infrastructure visibility. The platform includes role-based access controls (RBAC) to support multi-subsidiary environments where parent organizations can maintain centralized visibility while subsidiaries manage their own attack surface independently. The solution addresses use cases including shadow IT discovery, multicloud asset visibility, high-velocity exploit impact assessment, merger and acquisition due diligence, and subsidiary portfolio monitoring. It provides daily summaries of newly discovered assets and technologies to security teams.

Mandiant Attack Surface Management FAQ

Common questions about Mandiant Attack Surface Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Mandiant Attack Surface Management is Discovers and monitors external internet assets for exposures and vulnerabilities developed by Mandiant. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Cloud Security, Continuous Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →