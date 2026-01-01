CyCognito Remediation Logo

CyCognito Remediation

External attack surface mgmt platform with remediation acceleration features

CyCognito Remediation Description

CyCognito Remediation is a component of the CyCognito platform that focuses on accelerating risk remediation for external attack surface management. The product provides risk prioritization capabilities to help organizations focus on the most critical security issues affecting their business. The platform performs automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, including those owned by subsidiaries or third parties. It conducts active security testing on live assets to validate findings and eliminate false positives. Each identified risk includes verifiable evidence and step-by-step remediation guidance to enable teams to take action. The product includes configurable workflows and automation capabilities to streamline remediation processes. It validates when risks have been resolved through in-platform verification. Organizations can create remediation plans to focus efforts on risks that will improve security posture. The platform provides executive reports and dashboards for visibility into remediation progress. It maps complex organizations and their assets, runs continuous active tests on applications, infrastructure and security controls, and visualizes attack paths based on attacker interest. The product integrates with ticketing systems, SIEMs, and vulnerability management platforms to enable automated workflows.

CyCognito Remediation is External attack surface mgmt platform with remediation acceleration features developed by CyCognito. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Attack Paths, Remediation.

