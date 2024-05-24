SOC Radar Attack Surface Management
SOCRadar Attack Surface Management is an EASM platform that continuously discovers, monitors, and assesses internet-facing digital assets for vulnerabilities and security risks.
SOC Radar Attack Surface Management Description
SOCRadar Attack Surface Management is an external attack surface management (EASM) platform that provides continuous monitoring and discovery of internet-facing digital assets. The platform automatically identifies and catalogs external-facing assets including websites, servers, cloud services, DNS records, SSL certificates, and APIs without requiring manual asset inventory input. The tool performs real-time vulnerability detection by cross-referencing discovered assets against known security vulnerabilities and provides alerts when critical vulnerabilities are identified. It monitors SSL certificate status, DNS configurations, and tracks changes to the external attack surface over time. SOCRadar EASM includes shadow IT discovery capabilities to identify unknown, unmanaged, or forgotten assets that may pose security risks. The platform provides digital footprint analysis to map an organization's complete external presence across various platforms and services. The system offers continuous monitoring of critical ports, web applications, and third-party integrations. It generates reports on attack surface changes, vulnerability exposure, and provides risk assessment based on asset criticality and threat exposure. The platform integrates with existing security tools and SOAR platforms for automated response workflows. It includes features for tracking expired certificates, monitoring DNS changes, and identifying misconfigurations in external-facing infrastructure.
