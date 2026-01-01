Halo Security Attack Surface Management
Halo Security Attack Surface Management
Halo Security Attack Surface Management Description
Halo Security Attack Surface Management is an external attack surface management platform that provides visibility into internet-facing assets. The platform performs agentless discovery to identify and catalog domains, hostnames, and IP addresses exposed to the internet, with daily automated updates. The solution detects vulnerabilities and security issues beyond traditional CVEs, including subdomain takeovers, domains for sale, forgotten projects, and misconfigured cloud services. It provides risk scoring capabilities to measure external security posture at the asset, group, and organizational levels. The platform includes search and filtering capabilities that allow users to query assets by technology, ports, locations, and issues. Users can automatically tag and organize targets using rule sets. The system prioritizes vulnerabilities using severity ratings and the Known Exploited Vulnerability (KEV) catalog. Halo Security offers cloud connectors for AWS, GCP, Azure, and Cloudflare to automatically import asset details. The platform provides remediation guidance for detected issues and includes assignment and tracking capabilities for remediation workflows. Additional capabilities include dark web monitoring for leaked credentials and data compromise evidence, as well as integrated manual penetration testing services. The company is an Approved Scanning Vendor for PCI compliance reporting. Founded in 2013, Halo Security is a private, woman-owned business that offers both free trials and demo options for their platform.
