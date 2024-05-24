ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning Description

ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning is a vulnerability and compliance management platform designed for managed service providers (MSPs). The platform performs external deep attack surface scans to identify and address vulnerabilities in digital infrastructure from an outside-in perspective. The tool provides comprehensive infrastructure analysis by uncovering public-facing elements of an organization's infrastructure that could be exploited by attackers. It scans network hosts, analyzes web applications, enumerates subdomains, identifies open ports, and performs reconnaissance tasks to ensure vulnerabilities are identified and addressed. The platform delivers threat intelligence capabilities including identification of open ports, target IPs, subdomains, and compromised emails or usernames on the dark web. It provides actionable insights for proactive defense and complete visibility into client attack surfaces. The solution is built specifically for service providers to use across their client base. It includes agent-based scanning capabilities and integrates with existing security infrastructure. The platform generates reports and supports compliance requirements by identifying security gaps that need to be addressed to meet industry standards.