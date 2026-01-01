Team Cymru RADAR Logo

Team Cymru RADAR Description

Team Cymru RADAR is an external attack surface management platform that discovers internet-facing assets across organizations and supply chains using passive network intelligence. The platform operates without active scanning, relying on Netflow data from over 700 global network partnerships to identify connected IPs, domains, and infrastructure in real-time. RADAR provides automated discovery of shadow IT, forgotten assets, and rogue infrastructure across an organization's attack surface. The platform automatically enriches discovered assets with contextual intelligence including CVEs, KEVs (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities), ASN information, and behavioral tags. The platform offers visual mapping capabilities that can display tens of thousands of resources within minutes. Users can perform one-click pivots into related Team Cymru products (Scout and Recon) for deeper investigation. Full API access enables workflow automation and integration with existing security tools. RADAR supports multiple use cases including external asset discovery, third-party infrastructure mapping, vulnerability exposure assessment, and threat hunting. The platform helps security teams identify supply chain risks by mapping vendor and partner infrastructure, and enables threat attribution by pivoting from indicators of compromise to infrastructure connections. The solution is designed for SOC analysts, cyber threat intelligence teams, and security professionals who require visibility beyond traditional perimeter defenses without alerting potential attackers through active scanning activities.

Team Cymru RADAR is Passive asset discovery platform using Netflow data for attack surface mapping developed by Team Cymru. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping, Network Traffic Analysis.

