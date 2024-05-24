Axur Threat Landscape 2026 Report Logo

ZoomEye Logo
ZoomEye

ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.

Attack Surface
Free
Shodan Logo
Shodan

A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet.

Attack Surface
Free
SecurityTrails Logo
SecurityTrails

SecurityTrails API provides access to a vast repository of historical DNS lookups, WHOIS records, hostnames, and domains for cyber forensics and investigations.

Attack Surface
Free
ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo
ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface
FestIn Logo
FestIn

FestIn discovers open S3 buckets associated with a domain using crawling and DNS reconnaissance techniques.

Attack Surface
Free
Findomain Logo
Findomain

A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations.

Attack Surface
Free
Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management Logo
Outpost24 External Attack Surface Management

Cloud platform for continuous visibility & mgmt of external attack surfaces

Attack Surface
StrikeOne Attack Surfa Logo
StrikeOne Attack Surfa

AI-powered attack surface management platform for cybersecurity monitoring

Attack Surface
Hadrian Agentic AI Logo
Hadrian Agentic AI

AI-powered platform for continuous attack surface discovery and pentesting

Attack Surface
Microsoft Defender EASM Logo
Microsoft Defender EASM

Discovers and monitors external-facing assets and vulnerabilities

Attack Surface
Halo Security Attack Surface Management Logo
Halo Security Attack Surface Management

External attack surface mgmt platform for discovering & monitoring assets

Attack Surface
Assetnote ASM Logo
Assetnote ASM

External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery

Attack Surface
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management Logo
CloudSEK Attack Surface Management

External attack surface management platform for discovering digital assets

Attack Surface
Censys Internet Map Logo
Censys Internet Map

Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping

Attack Surface
watchTowr Preemptive Exposure Management Logo
watchTowr Preemptive Exposure Management

Preemptive Exposure Management platform for continuous attack surface testing

Attack Surface
Trickest Attack Surface Management Logo
Trickest Attack Surface Management

Platform for offensive security operations including ASM, VA, and DAST

Attack Surface
Risksurface Logo
Risksurface

SaaS platform for attack surface management and vulnerability detection

Attack Surface
QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management Logo
QuimeraX External Attack Surface Management

EASM platform for continuous monitoring of internet-exposed assets & vulnerabilities

Attack Surface
ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence Logo
ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence

Supply chain intelligence platform mapping digital ecosystems & proximity risks

Attack Surface
Intruder Attack Surface Management Logo
Intruder Attack Surface Management

Attack surface mgmt platform with vuln scanning and cloud security features

Attack Surface
CyCognito External Exposure Management Logo
CyCognito External Exposure Management

External attack surface mgmt platform with continuous discovery & validation

Attack Surface
RiskXchange Attack Surface Management Logo
RiskXchange Attack Surface Management

Attack surface management platform for monitoring vulnerabilities and breaches

Attack Surface
Sn1per Sn1per Logo
Sn1per Sn1per

Attack surface management platform for automated pentesting and vuln scanning

Attack Surface
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management Logo
CybelAngel Attack Surface Management

External threat intelligence platform for attack surface mgmt & data breach prevention

Attack Surface
Mandiant Attack Surface Management Logo
Mandiant Attack Surface Management

Discovers and monitors external internet assets for exposures and vulnerabilities

Attack Surface
Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform Logo
Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform

AI-driven cyber-surveillance platform for threat detection and monitoring

Attack Surface
Zerofox External Attack Surface Management Logo
Zerofox External Attack Surface Management

Discovers and manages internet-facing assets with vulnerability prioritization

Attack Surface
Pentera Surface Logo
Pentera Surface

External attack surface mgmt with automated pentesting and validation

Attack Surface
SOC Radar Digital Footprint Logo
SOC Radar Digital Footprint

SOCRadar Digital Footprint provides comprehensive discovery and monitoring of an organization's external digital assets and attack surface from an attacker's perspective.

Attack Surface
SOC Radar Attack Surface Management Logo
SOC Radar Attack Surface Management

SOCRadar Attack Surface Management is an EASM platform that continuously discovers, monitors, and assesses internet-facing digital assets for vulnerabilities and security risks.

Attack Surface
Website Privacy Test Logo
Website Privacy Test

Website privacy and security testing tool for cookie and third-party analysis

Attack Surface
Free
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management Logo
Matos Automated Attack Surface Management

Automated ASM tool for multi-cloud environments with continuous asset discovery

Attack Surface
Synack Attack Surface Discovery Logo
Synack Attack Surface Discovery

External attack surface mgmt with asset discovery and on-demand pentesting

Attack Surface
Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse Logo
Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xpanse

Active attack surface mgmt solution for discovering & remediating unknown risks

Attack Surface
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform Logo
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform

Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis

Attack Surface
Censys AI-Driven Solutions Logo
Censys AI-Driven Solutions

AI-driven internet scanning platform for asset discovery and threat hunting

Attack Surface
Pentera Attack Surface Monitoring Logo
Pentera Attack Surface Monitoring

Attack surface monitoring platform with automated security validation testing

Attack Surface
Team Cymru RADAR Logo
Team Cymru RADAR

Passive asset discovery platform using Netflow data for attack surface mapping

Attack Surface
Anomali Attack Surface Management Logo
Anomali Attack Surface Management

External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt

Attack Surface
Siemba EASM Logo
Siemba EASM

AI-driven EASM platform for discovering and monitoring external-facing assets

Attack Surface
CyberXTron ShadowSpot Logo
CyberXTron ShadowSpot

External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and risk detection

Attack Surface
Axur Unified EASM + CTI Logo
Axur Unified EASM + CTI

EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt

Attack Surface
StrikeOne Attack Surface Management Logo
StrikeOne Attack Surface Management

External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk analysis

Attack Surface
DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery Logo
DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery

Attack surface discovery platform monitoring digital assets and data exposures

Attack Surface
Wallarm API Attack Surface Management Logo
Wallarm API Attack Surface Management

Agentless API attack surface discovery and vulnerability detection platform

Attack Surface
Detectify Platform Logo
Detectify Platform

Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing

Attack Surface
Detectify Surface Monitoring Logo
Detectify Surface Monitoring

Monitors internet-facing subdomains for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations

Attack Surface
GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management Logo
GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management

Discovers, monitors, and assesses external attack surface assets continuously.

Attack Surface
Halo Security External Attack Surface Management Logo
Halo Security External Attack Surface Management

External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring

Attack Surface
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery Logo
Halo Security Attack Surface Discovery

Discovers and inventories internet-facing assets including subdomains, IPs, and apps.

Attack Surface
Halo Security Website Scanning Logo
Halo Security Website Scanning

Monitors website security posture via SSL/TLS certs, headers, scripts & cookies

Attack Surface
Halo Security Firewall Scanning Logo
Halo Security Firewall Scanning

Scans internet-facing firewalls to identify open ports and exposed services

Attack Surface
NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM) Logo
NetSPI External Attack Surface Management (EASM)

Continuous discovery, monitoring, and testing of external assets and exposures

Attack Surface
watchTowr Platform Logo
watchTowr Platform

External attack surface management with continuous security testing

Attack Surface
watchTowr Adversary Sight Engine Logo
watchTowr Adversary Sight Engine

Continuous external attack surface discovery and monitoring platform

Attack Surface
Orpheus External Attack Surface Management Logo
Orpheus External Attack Surface Management

EASM platform with continuous asset discovery and threat intelligence context

Attack Surface
Evolve Security Attack Surface Management Logo
Evolve Security Attack Surface Management

Continuous external attack surface monitoring with manual pentesting

Attack Surface
Red Sift Red Sift Radar Logo
Red Sift Red Sift Radar

LLM-powered security platform for finding and fixing security gaps

Attack Surface
Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management Logo
Trickest ASM - Attack Surface Management

Customizable ASM platform for asset discovery, monitoring, and enrichment

Attack Surface
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service Logo
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service

Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities

Attack Surface
ThingsRecon Attack Surface Discovery Logo
ThingsRecon Attack Surface Discovery

EASM platform for continuous external asset discovery and risk prioritization

Attack Surface
Intruder Discover Attack Surface Logo
Intruder Discover Attack Surface

Attack surface management platform for discovering and securing exposed assets

Attack Surface
CyCognito Discovery Logo
CyCognito Discovery

External attack surface discovery platform using OSINT and NLP for asset mapping

Attack Surface
CyCognito Prioritization Logo
CyCognito Prioritization

Risk prioritization platform for external attack surface management

Attack Surface
CyCognito Remediation Logo
CyCognito Remediation

External attack surface mgmt platform with remediation acceleration features

Attack Surface
CyCognito Platform Logo
CyCognito Platform

EASM platform with automated security testing and risk prioritization

Attack Surface
CyCognito Automated Security Testing Logo
CyCognito Automated Security Testing

Automated security testing platform for external attack surface discovery & testing

Attack Surface
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management Logo
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management

Discovers assets, analyzes risks, and prioritizes vulnerabilities across orgs.

Attack Surface
ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence Logo
ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence

Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring

Attack Surface
Styx Intel Attack Surface Management Logo
Styx Intel Attack Surface Management

External attack surface management platform for brand digital footprint security

Attack Surface
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management Logo
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management

Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring

Attack Surface
FortifyData Attack Surface Management Logo
FortifyData Attack Surface Management

ASM platform for discovering, monitoring, and prioritizing external/internal assets

Attack Surface
Fortrex Technologies Digital Attack Surface Risk Assessment (DASRA) Logo
Fortrex Technologies Digital Attack Surface Risk Assessment (DASRA)

Attack surface risk assessment tool for Internet-facing assets discovery

Attack Surface
Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure Logo
Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure

CTI-driven external attack surface mgmt with threat exposure prioritization

Attack Surface
Searchlight Cyber Assetnote Logo
Searchlight Cyber Assetnote

Unified platform for attack surface mgmt, digital risk protection & dark web intel

Attack Surface
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool Logo
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool

ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities

Attack Surface
Ivanti Neurons for EASM Logo
Ivanti Neurons for EASM

Cloud-based EASM platform for discovering internet-facing assets & exposures

Attack Surface
MokN Lantern Logo
MokN Lantern

EASM platform for continuous external attack surface monitoring and detection

Attack Surface
Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery Logo
Bishop Fox Attack Surface Discovery

Continuous external attack surface discovery and asset validation service

Attack Surface
Guardz External Footprint Logo
Guardz External Footprint

External attack surface monitoring with dark web intelligence and scanning

Attack Surface
Strobes Attack Surface Management Logo
Strobes Attack Surface Management

Platform for continuous attack surface discovery, monitoring, and remediation

Attack Surface
Outpost24 CyberFlex Logo
Outpost24 CyberFlex

EASM platform combined with PTaaS for web app discovery and testing

Attack Surface
Ceeyu Attack surface management Logo
Ceeyu Attack surface management

External attack surface management platform for organizations and supply chains

Attack Surface
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring Logo
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring

Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface

Attack Surface
Check Point Attack Surface Management Logo
Check Point Attack Surface Management

Continuously maps digital footprint, identifies exposures & validates exploitability

Attack Surface
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management Logo
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management

External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM

Attack Surface
CyCraft XCockpit EASM Logo
CyCraft XCockpit EASM

External attack surface management platform with AI-powered risk assessment

Attack Surface
CyCraft eXtended Attack Surface Management Logo
CyCraft eXtended Attack Surface Management

Attack surface mgmt platform with AI-powered exposure analysis & remediation

Attack Surface
Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) Logo
Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM)

External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring

Attack Surface
SecurityScorecard External Attack Surface Management Logo
SecurityScorecard External Attack Surface Management

Monitors external attack surface to identify assets and vulnerabilities

Attack Surface
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence Logo
SecurityScorecard Attack Surface Intelligence

Attack surface intelligence platform for threat hunting and asset discovery

Attack Surface
UpGuard Breach Risk Logo
UpGuard Breach Risk

External attack surface monitoring with threat intel and brand protection

Attack Surface
Zerocopter Recon Logo
Zerocopter Recon

External attack surface mapping service to discover exposed digital assets

Attack Surface
Salt Security Salt Surface Logo
Salt Security Salt Surface

Agentless API attack surface discovery using external reconnaissance

Attack Surface
Group-IB Attack Surface Management Logo
Group-IB Attack Surface Management

External attack surface management platform with threat intelligence

Attack Surface
CyStack Vulnscan Logo
CyStack Vulnscan

Attack surface management platform with vulnerability scanning capabilities

Attack Surface
ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning Logo
ConnectSecure Attack Surface Scanning

External attack surface scanning for MSPs to identify vulnerabilities

Attack Surface
SecAlliance External Attack Surface Management Logo
SecAlliance External Attack Surface Management

Continuous monitoring service for internet-facing assets and vulnerabilities

Attack Surface
RADICL Managed Attack Surface Logo
RADICL Managed Attack Surface

Managed attack surface platform for vulnerability detection and remediation

Attack Surface
Dreamlab CyObs Logo
Dreamlab CyObs

Real-time attack surface monitoring and vulnerability management platform

Attack Surface
DynaRisk Breach Check Logo
DynaRisk Breach Check

External cyber risk assessment tool for businesses and portfolios

Attack Surface
DynaRisk Breach Defence Logo
DynaRisk Breach Defence

Cyber risk management platform for SMEs with breach monitoring and training

Attack Surface
WiseBee Logo
WiseBee

AI-native platform for autonomous threat monitoring, detection, and remediation

Attack Surface
TruffleHog Forager Logo
TruffleHog Forager

Scans public internet for leaked cloud service keys and verifies them

Attack Surface
Telivy Logo
Telivy

Cybersecurity risk discovery platform for attack surface management and auditing

Attack Surface
TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence Logo
TacitRed Tactical Attack Surface Intelligence

EASM platform providing curated threat intelligence for external attack surfaces

Attack Surface
CyberScan Logo
CyberScan

Free threat analysis tool for organizations via corporate email submission

Attack Surface
RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management Logo
RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management

AI-powered EASM platform for discovering and prioritizing external risks

Attack Surface
Method Platform Logo
Method Platform

Full-spectrum security platform for cyber operations and perimeter defense

Attack Surface
ABD Technology EASM Hub Logo
ABD Technology EASM Hub

EASM tool for monitoring external assets, vulnerabilities & darknet leaks.

Attack Surface
Aleph Search Clear Logo
Aleph Search Clear

OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.

Attack Surface
BeyGoo Attack Surface Management Logo
BeyGoo Attack Surface Management

Continuous external attack surface monitoring for domains, IPs, APIs, and certs.

Attack Surface
Brandefense EASM Logo
Brandefense EASM

EASM platform for discovering and monitoring external digital assets and risks.

Attack Surface
Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring Logo
Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring

Continuous external asset discovery and monitoring with daily domain scans.

Attack Surface
Coinnect Platform Logo
Coinnect Platform

AI-driven platform for cyber risk assessment, monitoring, and mitigation.

Attack Surface
Coinnect EASM Platform Logo
Coinnect EASM Platform

EASM platform for continuous external attack surface discovery and risk mgmt.

Attack Surface
CyberCyte ASM Logo
CyberCyte ASM

Continuous discovery, analysis, and control of internal/external attack surfaces.

Attack Surface
Humanize Security Salience Logo
Humanize Security Salience

xASM and cyber risk quantification platform with continuous monitoring.

Attack Surface
Salience xASM Logo
Salience xASM

xASM platform covering external, internal, and API attack surfaces.

Attack Surface
KYND Attack Surface Management Logo
KYND Attack Surface Management

External attack surface mgmt with CVE scanning & continuous monitoring.

Attack Surface
Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter Logo
Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter

Maps external attack surface including assets, dark web exposure, and leaks.

Attack Surface
Muscope Continuous Assessment Logo
Muscope Continuous Assessment

Continuous monitoring platform for external attack perimeter and vulnerability detection.

Attack Surface
Pen Test Partners ASM Logo
Pen Test Partners ASM

Continuous external attack surface monitoring with human pen tester involvement.

Attack Surface
Pen Test Partners Attack Surface Assessment Logo
Pen Test Partners Attack Surface Assessment

External attack surface assessment service covering assets, OSINT, and threat actor TTPs.

Attack Surface
Qontrol Avant-Vente Logo
Qontrol Avant-Vente

Passive pre-sale domain diagnostic tool for vCISOs, MSPs & MSSPs.

Attack Surface
SecuLore Attack Surface Management Logo
SecuLore Attack Surface Management

Managed ASM service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for critical infrastructure orgs.

Attack Surface
Code-X Logo
Code-X

Security company targeting attack surface elimination, launching commercially in 2026.

Attack Surface
Majestic Million Logo
Majestic Million

Explore the top million websites, ranked by referring subnets, and gain insights into online influence and popularity.

Attack Surface
Free
Binary Edge Logo
Binary Edge

A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface.

Attack Surface
Free
Wigle Logo
Wigle

WiGLE.net is a platform that collects and provides data on WiFi networks and cell towers, with over 1.3 billion networks collected.

Attack Surface
Free
GrayHatWarfare Buckets Logo
GrayHatWarfare Buckets

A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.

Attack Surface
Free
FullHunt Logo
FullHunt

FullHunt is a next-generation attack surface security platform that enables companies to discover, monitor, and secure their external attack surfaces.

Attack Surface
Free
Wappalyzer Logo
Wappalyzer

A technology lookup and lead generation tool that identifies the technology stack of any website and provides features for market research, competitor analysis, and data enrichment.

Attack Surface
Free
PublicWWW Logo
PublicWWW

A source code search engine for searching alphanumeric snippets, signatures, or keywords in web page HTML, JS, and CSS code.

Attack Surface
Free
ONYPHE Logo
ONYPHE

ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks.

Attack Surface
Free
DNSDumpster Logo
DNSDumpster

DNSDumpster is a domain research tool for discovering and analyzing DNS records to map an organization's attack surface.

Attack Surface
Free
Amass Logo
Amass

Amass is an open-source OWASP tool for comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery through domain reconnaissance and subdomain enumeration.

Attack Surface
Free
AttackSurfaceMapper Logo
AttackSurfaceMapper

Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces.

Attack Surface
Free
Cloud_enum Logo
Cloud_enum

Cloud_enum is a multi-cloud OSINT tool that enumerates publicly accessible resources across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms for security assessment purposes.

Attack Surface
Free
SpiderFoot Logo
SpiderFoot

Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot.

Attack Surface
Free
WitnessMe Logo
WitnessMe

Web inventory tool that captures screenshots of webpages and includes additional features for enhanced usability.

Attack Surface
Free
Smogcloud Logo
Smogcloud

A Go-based tool for discovering and inventorying internet-facing AWS assets across single or multiple accounts to help maintain comprehensive cloud attack surface visibility.

Attack Surface
Free
Sublist3r Logo
Sublist3r

Sublist3r is a python tool for enumerating subdomains using OSINT and various search engines.

Attack Surface
Free
Censys Python Library Logo
Censys Python Library

An easy-to-use and lightweight API wrapper for Censys APIs with support for Python 3.8+.

Attack Surface
Free
domfind Logo
domfind

Python utility for testing the existence of domain names under different TLDs to find malicious subdomains.

Attack Surface
Free
Hijagger Logo
Hijagger

A tool that checks for hijackable packages in NPM and Python Pypi registries

Attack Surface
Free
OWASP Amass Logo
OWASP Amass

Performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques.

Attack Surface
Free
Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner Logo
Internet-Wide Misconfiguration Scanner

Scan the internet for publicly exposed network components

Attack Surface
Free
Perimeterator Logo
Perimeterator

A distributed AWS security auditing tool that continuously enumerates and scans internet-facing AWS services to identify potentially misconfigured resources.

Attack Surface
Free
findmytakeover Logo
findmytakeover

A multi-cloud DNS security tool that detects dangling DNS records and potential subdomain takeover vulnerabilities by scanning cloud infrastructure and DNS zones.

Attack Surface
Free
CloudBrute Logo
CloudBrute

A black-box reconnaissance tool that discovers cloud infrastructure, files, and applications across major cloud providers for security testing purposes.

Attack Surface
Free
aws_public_ips Logo
aws_public_ips

A Ruby-based tool that enumerates all public IPv4 and IPv6 addresses associated with an AWS account across multiple services including EC2, CloudFront, ELB, RDS, and others.

Attack Surface
Free
Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos Logo
Projectdiscovery.io | Chaos

A powerful enumeration tool for discovering assets and subdomains.

Attack Surface
Free
massdns Logo
massdns

A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)

Attack Surface
Free
censys-subdomain-finder Logo
censys-subdomain-finder

A tool for performing subdomain enumeration using Censys API

Attack Surface
Free
Turbolist3r Logo
Turbolist3r

A Python-based tool for subdomain enumeration and analysis

Attack Surface
Free
censys-enumeration Logo
censys-enumeration

A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.

Attack Surface
Free
as3nt Logo
as3nt

A tool for enumerating subdomains of a given domain

Attack Surface
Free
Subra Logo
Subra

A simple web-based interface for subdomain enumeration using the subfinder tool.

Attack Surface
Free
altdns Logo
altdns

A tool for generating permutations, alterations and mutations of subdomains and resolving them

Attack Surface
Free
brutesubs Logo
brutesubs

An automation framework that runs multiple open-source subdomain bruteforcing tools in parallel using Docker Compose and custom wordlists.

Attack Surface
Free
Knock Logo
Knock

A subdomain scan tool that helps you find subdomains of a given domain.

Attack Surface
Free
assetfinder Logo
assetfinder

A command-line tool for discovering domains and subdomains related to a target domain during reconnaissance activities.

Attack Surface
Free
crtndstry Logo
crtndstry

A subdomain finder tool

Attack Surface
Free
Scilla Logo
Scilla

An information gathering tool for DNS, subdomains, ports, and directories enumeration.

Attack Surface
Free
ScanCannon Logo
ScanCannon

A Python-based tool for external attack surface discovery and reconnaissance across large-scale networks, focusing on IP address and subdomain enumeration.

Attack Surface
Free
aquatone Logo
aquatone

A tool for domain flyovers

Attack Surface
Free
python-builtwith Logo
python-builtwith

A Python API client for BuiltWith that enables programmatic access to website technology profiling and reconnaissance data.

Attack Surface
Free
crawley Logo
crawley

A Go-based web crawler that supports multiple protocols and authentication methods for systematic web resource discovery and collection.

Attack Surface
Free
WayMore Logo
WayMore

A tool that finds more information about a given URL or domain by querying multiple data sources.

Attack Surface
Free
GitRob Logo
GitRob

A reconnaissance tool for GitHub organizations

Attack Surface
Free
CloudScraper Logo
CloudScraper

CloudScraper is an enumeration tool that discovers cloud storage resources including S3 buckets, Azure blobs, and DigitalOcean Spaces across target environments.

Attack Surface
Free
s3viewer Logo
s3viewer

A storage exploration tool that provides unified access to view publicly accessible Amazon S3 buckets, Azure Blob storage, FTP servers, and HTTP directory listings.

Attack Surface
Free
S3BucketList Logo
S3BucketList

A Chrome extension that automatically detects and lists Amazon S3 buckets while browsing websites.

Attack Surface
Free
2tearsinabucket Logo
2tearsinabucket

A tool for enumerating and analyzing Amazon S3 buckets associated with specific targets to identify potential security misconfigurations.

Attack Surface
Free
SubOver Logo
SubOver

A powerful tool for finding and exploiting subdomain takeover vulnerabilities

Attack Surface
Free
autoSubTakeover Logo
autoSubTakeover

A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address.

Attack Surface
Free
cnames Logo
cnames

A tool for taking a list of resolved subdomains and outputting any corresponding CNAMES en masse.

Attack Surface
Free
HostileSubBruteforcer Logo
HostileSubBruteforcer

A tool for bruteforcing subdomains of a given domain

Attack Surface
Free
csprecon Logo
csprecon

A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy

Attack Surface
Free

