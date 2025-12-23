Zerofox External Attack Surface Management Description

ZeroFox External Attack Surface Management (EASM) identifies and maps internet-exposed digital assets across an organization's attack surface. The solution discovers both known and unknown assets including domains, IP addresses, CIDR blocks, open ports, security certificates, cloud services, CDN providers, code repositories, and shadow IT. The platform performs continuous scanning to detect new assets and risks in real time using attacker-like techniques. It provides visual mapping of asset relationships and exposure chains with embedded screenshots for investigation context. The solution analyzes vulnerabilities using CVE, CVSS, EPSS, and CISA KEV data to provide risk-based prioritization. It scores threats based on exploitability, business impact, and real-world activity to help security teams focus on critical exposures. The platform offers AI-driven remediation guidance with step-by-step recommendations to reduce mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR). It addresses common unmonitored exposures such as forgotten cloud services, server misconfigurations, expired hostnames, weak certificates, and abandoned development projects. The solution provides capabilities for detecting data leakage, reducing phishing and social engineering attacks, combating asset sprawl, and supporting regulatory compliance requirements through a unified view of external digital risk.