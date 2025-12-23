Zerofox External Attack Surface Management
Discovers and manages internet-facing assets with vulnerability prioritization
Zerofox External Attack Surface Management
Discovers and manages internet-facing assets with vulnerability prioritization
Zerofox External Attack Surface Management Description
ZeroFox External Attack Surface Management (EASM) identifies and maps internet-exposed digital assets across an organization's attack surface. The solution discovers both known and unknown assets including domains, IP addresses, CIDR blocks, open ports, security certificates, cloud services, CDN providers, code repositories, and shadow IT. The platform performs continuous scanning to detect new assets and risks in real time using attacker-like techniques. It provides visual mapping of asset relationships and exposure chains with embedded screenshots for investigation context. The solution analyzes vulnerabilities using CVE, CVSS, EPSS, and CISA KEV data to provide risk-based prioritization. It scores threats based on exploitability, business impact, and real-world activity to help security teams focus on critical exposures. The platform offers AI-driven remediation guidance with step-by-step recommendations to reduce mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR). It addresses common unmonitored exposures such as forgotten cloud services, server misconfigurations, expired hostnames, weak certificates, and abandoned development projects. The solution provides capabilities for detecting data leakage, reducing phishing and social engineering attacks, combating asset sprawl, and supporting regulatory compliance requirements through a unified view of external digital risk.
Zerofox External Attack Surface Management FAQ
Common questions about Zerofox External Attack Surface Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Zerofox External Attack Surface Management is Discovers and manages internet-facing assets with vulnerability prioritization developed by ZeroFox. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership