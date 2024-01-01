Event Query Language (EQL) Logo

Browse a library of EQL analytics now natively integrated in Elasticsearch since Endgame joined forces with Elastic. EQL in Elasticsearch accommodates non-security users with changes summarized in the Elasticsearch EQL documentation. Get started by installing the EQL module with Python 2.7 and 3.5+, then try a sample json file and test it with EQL commands.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
elasticsearchsecurity-analyticslog-analysissecurity-information-and-event-management

