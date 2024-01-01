Event Query Language (EQL)

Open source security data lake for AWS with real-time log normalization and Detection-as-Code capabilities.
Browse a library of EQL analytics now natively integrated in Elasticsearch since Endgame joined forces with Elastic. EQL in Elasticsearch accommodates non-security users with changes summarized in the Elasticsearch EQL documentation. Get started by installing the EQL module with Python 2.7 and 3.5+, then try a sample json file and test it with EQL commands.
ElastAlert is a framework for alerting on anomalies in Elasticsearch data.
Windows Event Log Analyzer with logon timeline generator and noise reduction for fast forensics.
ELAT (Event Log Analysis Tool) is a tool that helps in analyzing Windows event logs for malware detection.
A community-led project focused on standardizing security event logs.
A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.