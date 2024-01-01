Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
OSSEC is an open source Host-based Intrusion Detection System (HIDS) that performs log analysis, file integrity checking, policy monitoring, rootkit detection, real-time alerting, and active response.
Track postMessage usage with this Chrome Extension
A Python library for loading and executing Beacon Object Files (BOFs) in-memory.
CrowdStrike Falcon is a unified cybersecurity platform providing complete protection through its AI-native XDR platform.
A software tool that enhances visibility and control over application activities on a user's computer, helping to identify and prevent potential security threats.
A free, fast, and flexible multi-platform IOC and YARA scanner for Windows, Linux, and macOS.