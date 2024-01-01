Revelo is an experimental Javascript deobfuscator tool with features to analyze and deobfuscate Javascript code.
Tetragon is a component of Cilium that enables powerful real-time, eBPF-based Security Observability and Runtime Enforcement. It detects and reacts to security-significant events like Process execution, System call activity, and I/O activity including network & file access. Tetragon is Kubernetes-aware, understanding Kubernetes identities for individual workload security event detection.
WordPress plugin to reduce comment spam with a smarter honeypot.
Kiterunner is a tool for lightning-fast traditional content discovery and bruteforcing API endpoints in modern applications.
Tool to inform about potential risks in project dependencies list.
A free book providing design and implementation guidelines for writing secure programs in various languages.
Firejail is a SUID sandbox program for restricting the running environment of untrusted applications on Linux.