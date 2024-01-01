Tetragon Logo

Tetragon

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Tetragon is a component of Cilium that enables powerful real-time, eBPF-based Security Observability and Runtime Enforcement. It detects and reacts to security-significant events like Process execution, System call activity, and I/O activity including network & file access. Tetragon is Kubernetes-aware, understanding Kubernetes identities for individual workload security event detection.

Application Security
Free
ebpfkubernetesfile-access

ALTERNATIVES