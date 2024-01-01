Sealed Secrets 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Encrypt your Secret into a SealedSecret, which is safe to store - even inside a public repository. The SealedSecret can be decrypted only by the controller running in the target cluster and nobody else (not even the original author) is able to obtain the original Secret from the SealedSecret. Overview: - SealedSecrets as templates for secrets - Public key / Certificate Scopes Installation: - Controller - Kustomize - Helm Chart - Kubeseal - Homebrew - MacPorts - Linux Installation from source Upgrade Usage: - Managing existing secrets - Patching existing secrets - Update existing secrets - Raw mode (experimental) Validate a Sealed Secret Secret Rotation: - Sealing key renewal - User secret rotation - Early key renewal Common misconceptions about key renewal Manual key management (advanced) Re-encryption (advanced) Details (advanced) Crypto Developing FAQ: - Will you still be able to decrypt if you no longer have access to your cluster? - How can I do a backup of my SealedSecrets? - Can I decrypt my secrets offline with a backup key? - What flags are available for kubeseal? - How do I update parts of JSON/YAML/TOML/.. file