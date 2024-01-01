Sealed Secrets

A tool for privilege escalation within Linux environments by targeting vulnerabilities in SUDO usage.
Encrypt your Secret into a SealedSecret, which is safe to store - even inside a public repository. The SealedSecret can be decrypted only by the controller running in the target cluster and nobody else (not even the original author) is able to obtain the original Secret from the SealedSecret. Overview: - SealedSecrets as templates for secrets - Public key / Certificate Scopes Installation: - Controller - Kustomize - Helm Chart - Kubeseal - Homebrew - MacPorts - Linux Installation from source Upgrade Usage: - Managing existing secrets - Patching existing secrets - Update existing secrets - Raw mode (experimental) Validate a Sealed Secret Secret Rotation: - Sealing key renewal - User secret rotation - Early key renewal Common misconceptions about key renewal Manual key management (advanced) Re-encryption (advanced) Details (advanced) Crypto Developing FAQ: - Will you still be able to decrypt if you no longer have access to your cluster? - How can I do a backup of my SealedSecrets? - Can I decrypt my secrets offline with a backup key? - What flags are available for kubeseal? - How do I update parts of JSON/YAML/TOML/.. file
Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager.
A simple drop-in library for managing users, permissions, and groups in your application.
Identify AWS IAM permissions by brute-forcing API calls.
A secret keeper that stores secrets in DynamoDB, encrypted at rest.
DumpsterDiver is a tool for analyzing big volumes of data to find hardcoded secrets like keys and passwords.