Lists AWS resources using the AWS Cloud Control API and writes them to a JSON output file.
Kubeadm is a tool designed to provide best-practice 'fast paths' for creating Kubernetes clusters by performing the necessary actions to set up a minimum viable, secure cluster in a user-friendly manner. Its scope is limited to the local node filesystem and the Kubernetes API, serving as a composable building block for higher-level tools. Common cmdlets include kubeadm init for bootstrapping the initial control-plane node, kubeadm join for adding worker or control plane nodes to the cluster, kubeadm upgrade for updating the cluster, and kubeadm reset for reverting changes made by kubeadm init or kubeadm join.
FunctionShield is a Serverless Security Library for Developers to enforce strict security controls on AWS Lambda & Google Cloud Functions runtimes.
Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library.
Learn how to secure applications in Kubernetes Engine by granting varying levels of privilege based on requirements.
A tool for building Open Container Initiative (OCI) container images with various functionalities.
A project exploring minimal set of restrictions for running untrusted code using Linux containers in a concise codebase.