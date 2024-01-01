Kubeadm 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Kubeadm is a tool designed to provide best-practice 'fast paths' for creating Kubernetes clusters by performing the necessary actions to set up a minimum viable, secure cluster in a user-friendly manner. Its scope is limited to the local node filesystem and the Kubernetes API, serving as a composable building block for higher-level tools. Common cmdlets include kubeadm init for bootstrapping the initial control-plane node, kubeadm join for adding worker or control plane nodes to the cluster, kubeadm upgrade for updating the cluster, and kubeadm reset for reverting changes made by kubeadm init or kubeadm join.