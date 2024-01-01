Gatekeeper Library 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Gatekeeper introduces the following functionality: An extensible, parameterized policy library Native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating the policy library (aka "constraints") Native Kubernetes CRDs for extending the policy library (aka "constraint templates") Native Kubernetes CRDs for mutation support Audit functionality External data support Get started with the installation instructions to deploy Gatekeeper components to your Kubernetes cluster. Documentation is available on the Gatekeeper website. Policy Library: See the Gatekeeper policy library for a collection of constraint templates and sample constraints that you can use with Gatekeeper. Community & Contributing: Refer to Gatekeeper's contribution guide to find out how you can help. Code of conduct: This project is governed by the CNCF Code of conduct. Security: For details on how to report vulnerabilities and security release process, please refer to Gatekeeper Security for more information.