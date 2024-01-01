minikube 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

minikube implements a local Kubernetes cluster on macOS, Linux, and Windows. minikube's primary goals are to be the best tool for local Kubernetes application development and to support all Kubernetes features that fit. Features: - Runs the latest stable release of Kubernetes - Supports standard Kubernetes features like LoadBalancer, Multi-cluster, NodePorts, Persistent Volumes, Ingress, Dashboard, and Container runtimes - Configurable apiserver and kubelet options via command-line flags - Supports common CI environments - Developer-friendly features include Addons marketplace, NVIDIA GPU support, and Filesystem mounts For more information, visit the official minikube website. Installation instructions can be found in the Getting Started Guide. Documentation available at https://minikube.sigs.k8s.io/docs/. More examples of minikube in action can be seen on the official website.