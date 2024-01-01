Monitors AWS and GCP accounts for policy changes and alerts on insecure configurations, with support for OpenStack and GitHub monitoring.
minikube implements a local Kubernetes cluster on macOS, Linux, and Windows. minikube's primary goals are to be the best tool for local Kubernetes application development and to support all Kubernetes features that fit. Features: - Runs the latest stable release of Kubernetes - Supports standard Kubernetes features like LoadBalancer, Multi-cluster, NodePorts, Persistent Volumes, Ingress, Dashboard, and Container runtimes - Configurable apiserver and kubelet options via command-line flags - Supports common CI environments - Developer-friendly features include Addons marketplace, NVIDIA GPU support, and Filesystem mounts For more information, visit the official minikube website. Installation instructions can be found in the Getting Started Guide. Documentation available at https://minikube.sigs.k8s.io/docs/. More examples of minikube in action can be seen on the official website.
Monitors AWS and GCP accounts for policy changes and alerts on insecure configurations, with support for OpenStack and GitHub monitoring.
Open-source policy-as-code software for multi-cloud and SaaS environments with GPT model conversations and custom analysis policies.
A script and library for identifying risks in AWS IAM configuration
A collection of tools for forensics teams to collect evidence from cloud platforms
A publicly open storage viewer for various storage services.
A fully managed service that securely stores, rotates, and manages sensitive data such as database credentials and API keys.