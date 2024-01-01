A library of string validators and sanitizers.
m9sweeper is a free and easy Kubernetes security platform that integrates industry standard open source utilities into a one-stop-shop Kubernetes security tool, guiding administrators through securing a Kubernetes cluster and the apps running on it. It offers features like CVE scanning, enforcement of scanning rules, reports and dashboards, CIS security benchmarking, pen testing, deployment coaching, intrusion detection, and gatekeeper policy management. The toolbox includes Trivy for CVE scanning, Kubesec for deployment best practices, kube-bench for CIS benchmarks, OPA Gatekeeper for compliance and security policies, kube-hunter for cluster penetration testing, and Project Falco for intrusion detection.
The OWASP AppSec Europe '16 Conference is a leading gathering in web application security, featuring keynote speakers and in-depth trainings in application security topics.
PLC-side fuzzing tool for uncovering vulnerabilities in ICS control applications.
A security dataset and CTF platform with full and attack-only versions pre-indexed for Splunk.
Porting GNU/Linux userland tools to the bionic/Linux userland of Android to provide access to the audit stream for Android applications with minimal overhead.
A comprehensive server cryptographic protocol analyzer with API and CLI interface.