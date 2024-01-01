m9sweeper 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

m9sweeper is a free and easy Kubernetes security platform that integrates industry standard open source utilities into a one-stop-shop Kubernetes security tool, guiding administrators through securing a Kubernetes cluster and the apps running on it. It offers features like CVE scanning, enforcement of scanning rules, reports and dashboards, CIS security benchmarking, pen testing, deployment coaching, intrusion detection, and gatekeeper policy management. The toolbox includes Trivy for CVE scanning, Kubesec for deployment best practices, kube-bench for CIS benchmarks, OPA Gatekeeper for compliance and security policies, kube-hunter for cluster penetration testing, and Project Falco for intrusion detection.