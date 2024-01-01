Kubernetes Goat 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Kubernetes Goat is designed to be an intentionally vulnerable cluster environment to learn and practice Kubernetes security. Setting up Kubernetes Goat: Ensure you have admin access to the Kubernetes cluster and installed kubectl. Ensure you have the helm package manager installed. To set up the Kubernetes Goat resources in your cluster, run the provided commands. Access Kubernetes Goat by exposing the resources to the local system (port-forward) and navigate to the specified URL. Refer to the guide for detailed setup instructions and scenarios to practice.