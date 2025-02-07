Beephish Logo

Beephish is a security awareness platform focused on phishing prevention and training. The platform provides: - Phishing simulation campaigns with customizable templates - Security awareness training modules - Employee performance tracking and risk assessment - Campaign metrics and reporting capabilities - Mobile application for tracking and management - QR code, attachment, link and data collection campaign options - Custom landing page creation for simulations - Group-based training management - Compliance training (LGPD, PCI, ISO27001) - Quiz and assessment features - Training content in multiple formats (PDF, PowerPoint, video) - Campaign effectiveness analytics

