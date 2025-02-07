Beephish is a security awareness platform focused on phishing prevention and training. The platform provides: - Phishing simulation campaigns with customizable templates - Security awareness training modules - Employee performance tracking and risk assessment - Campaign metrics and reporting capabilities - Mobile application for tracking and management - QR code, attachment, link and data collection campaign options - Custom landing page creation for simulations - Group-based training management - Compliance training (LGPD, PCI, ISO27001) - Quiz and assessment features - Training content in multiple formats (PDF, PowerPoint, video) - Campaign effectiveness analytics
Docker file for building Androguard dependencies with an optional interactive shell environment.
YARA plugin for Sublime Text with syntax highlighting and snippets.
A visualization tool for uploading and visualizing data as graphs on-the-fly, based on AfterGlow and running on Django.
A platform for version control and collaboration in software development projects.
Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities.
A collection of setup scripts for various security research tools with installers for tools like afl, angr, barf, and more.
A controller addon that provides additional security defenses for onion services ahead of official Tor-core release.
A tool for SSH server & client configuration auditing with comprehensive analysis and policy scans.
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Kriptos
An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.
System Two Security
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido Security
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.