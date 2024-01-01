2019 BambooFox CTF Official Write Up Reverse 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This is a write-up of the reverse engineering challenge from the 2019 BambooFox CTF competition. It provides a detailed explanation of the challenge and its solution. The write-up includes a step-by-step guide on how to reverse engineer the challenge, as well as insights into the techniques and tools used to solve it. This resource is suitable for anyone interested in reverse engineering and wants to learn from a real-world example.