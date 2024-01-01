Hardwear.io Conference 2018 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Welcome Note - Antriksh Shah Spreading The Load: Building A Better Hardware Hacking Community - Kate Temkin Strategies To Harden And Neutralize UAV Using RF DEW - José Lopes Esteves The Race To Secure Texas Instruments Graphing Calculators - Brandon Wilson It WISN't Me, Attacking Industrial Wireless Mesh Networks - Erwin Paternotte And Mattijs Van Ommeren There Goes Your PIN - Exploiting Smartphone Sensor Fusion Under Single And Cross User Setting - David Berend Smart Car Forensics And Sensor Warfare - Gabriel Cirlig And Stefan Tanase TLBleed: When Protecting Your CPU Caches Is Not Enough - Ben Gras And Kaveh Razavi CXO Panel - Who Needs IoT Security Certification? - People The Future Of Hardware Security Is In Open Standards - Helena Handschuh The Undercover World Of Reverse-Engineering Based Integrated Circuit Attacks - Olivier Thomas Z-Shave. Exploiting Z-Wave Downgrade Attacks - Andrew Tierney Bitfi - You Wouldn't Steal My Cloins - Andrew Tierney Fault Injection On Automotive Diagnosis Protocols - Santiago Cordoba Black Box Is Dead. Long Live Black Box! - Vladimir Kononovich And Aleksei Stennikov Product Security For IoT: Mission Impossible? - Alex Poschmann Closing Note And Prizes - Hardwear.io Crew