A comprehensive guide to malware analysis and reverse engineering, covering topics such as lab setup, debugging, and anti-debugging.
The r2con-2017 is a collection of slides, materials, demos, crackmes, and writeups from the r2con conference held in 2017, providing valuable insights and resources for reverse engineering enthusiasts.
Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali.
Standalone graphical utility for viewing Java source codes from ".class" files.
Intezer is a cloud-based malware analysis platform that detects and classifies malware using genetic code analysis.
Fernflower is an analytical decompiler for Java with command-line options and support for external classes.
FSF is a modular, recursive file scanning solution that enables analysts to extend the utility of Yara signatures and define actionable intelligence within a file.