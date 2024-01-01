Okta Workforce Identity Cloud 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Okta Workforce Identity Cloud is an identity and access management solution designed for organizations to secure and manage access for their workforce. It provides: Single Sign-On (SSO) for seamless access to applications. Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) to enhance security. User Lifecycle Management for streamlined onboarding and offboarding. Device Assurance to ensure secure access from various devices. Integration capabilities with over 7,500 pre-built connections. Workflows for automating identity-related processes. Privileged Access Management to control access to critical resources. API Access Management for securing and managing APIs. Universal Directory for centralized user and device management. Identity Governance features for compliance and risk management.