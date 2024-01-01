Akamai Enterprise Application Access 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Akamai Enterprise Application Access is a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution that provides secure access to private applications based on user identity and context. The service utilizes identity-based policies and real-time data such as user location, time, and device security to grant precise access to applications without exposing the network. It offers seamless integration with existing identity providers and supports both clientless access for web applications and client-based access for non-web applications. The solution includes features such as adaptive access management, device posture checks, and multicloud flexibility. It aims to simplify application access setup and management while reducing the reliance on traditional VPN infrastructure. Enterprise Application Access can be quickly deployed across various infrastructures, providing high availability, server load balancing, and automatic application routing.