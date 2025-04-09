Cloudflare Access 0 Commercial

Cloudflare Access is a zero trust network access (ZTNA) solution that provides secure access control for applications, networks, and resources. It enables organizations to implement identity-based authentication and authorization policies without traditional VPN infrastructure. The service is part of Cloudflare's connectivity cloud platform, which focuses on helping businesses connect and secure their employees, contractors, devices, networks, applications, and data regardless of location. Cloudflare Access allows organizations to: - Control access to internal applications and resources based on user identity - Implement zero trust security principles by verifying every user and connection - Secure both on-premises and cloud-based applications - Reduce attack surface by eliminating the need for network-level access - Integrate with existing identity providers for seamless authentication - Monitor and log access attempts for compliance and security purposes - Provide consistent security controls across distributed workforces As a component of Cloudflare's SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) and SSE (Security Service Edge) offerings, Access helps organizations transition from perimeter-based security models to identity-centric approaches that better suit modern, distributed work environments.