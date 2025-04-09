Cloudflare Access is a zero trust network access (ZTNA) solution that provides secure access control for applications, networks, and resources. It enables organizations to implement identity-based authentication and authorization policies without traditional VPN infrastructure. The service is part of Cloudflare's connectivity cloud platform, which focuses on helping businesses connect and secure their employees, contractors, devices, networks, applications, and data regardless of location. Cloudflare Access allows organizations to: - Control access to internal applications and resources based on user identity - Implement zero trust security principles by verifying every user and connection - Secure both on-premises and cloud-based applications - Reduce attack surface by eliminating the need for network-level access - Integrate with existing identity providers for seamless authentication - Monitor and log access attempts for compliance and security purposes - Provide consistent security controls across distributed workforces As a component of Cloudflare's SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) and SSE (Security Service Edge) offerings, Access helps organizations transition from perimeter-based security models to identity-centric approaches that better suit modern, distributed work environments.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
Appgate SDP is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides secure, context-aware access to resources across hybrid environments while eliminating traditional VPN limitations.
Zscaler Internet Access is a cloud-based zero trust security platform that secures internet traffic by providing threat protection, data loss prevention, and secure web gateway capabilities without traditional VPN infrastructure.
An enterprise resilience platform providing self-healing security solutions for endpoints, applications, and network access with firmware-embedded technology to ensure systems remain visible, connected, and protected.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
OSINTLeak
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.