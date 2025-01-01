Clutch Security is a platform focused on managing and securing non-human identities across enterprise environments. The platform provides capabilities for: - Discovery and inventory of non-human identities including service accounts, API keys, tokens, certificates and secrets across cloud, on-premise and SaaS environments - Lifecycle management and governance of non-human identity credentials - Risk assessment and remediation through automated policy enforcement - Real-time detection and response to suspicious non-human identity behavior - Zero trust implementation for non-human identities through automated policy controls The solution operates through: - Agentless deployment model - Identity lineage visualization for understanding relationships and access patterns - Automated workflow engine for security process automation - Integration with cloud platforms, applications and CI/CD pipelines
