Passbolt is an open-source credential management platform designed for team collaboration. The platform implements end-to-end encryption using public-private key architecture for secure credential sharing and storage. Key features include: - Browser-based password auto-fill and generation - Administrative account management with Just-In-Time access - CI/CD environment integration through API, CLI, and SDKs - User activity monitoring and audit trails - Folder organization and granular permission controls - Mobile and desktop applications - Multi-factor authentication support - Account recovery mechanisms - Self-hosted or cloud deployment options The system enables teams to manage passwords, access credentials, and secrets while maintaining compliance with security frameworks through features like encryption at rest and in transit, audit logging, and customizable security policies.
