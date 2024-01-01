Community Security Analytics (CSA) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

As organizations go through the Autonomic Security modernization journey, this repository serves as a community-driven list of sample security analytics for auditing cloud usage and for detecting threats to your data & workloads in Google Cloud. These may assist detection engineers, threat hunters and data governance analysts. CSA is a set of foundational security analytics designed to provide organizations with a rich baseline of pre-built queries and rules that they can readily use to start analyzing their Google Cloud logs including Cloud Audit logs, VPC Flow logs, DNS logs, and more using cloud-native or third-party analytics tools. The source code is provided as is, without warranty. See Copyright & License below. Current release include: YARA-L rules for Google Security Operations SQL queries for BigQuery SQL queries for Log Analytics The security use cases below are grouped in 6 categories depending on underlying activity type and log sources: 🚦 Login & Access Patterns 🔑 IAM, Keys & Secrets Admin Activity 🏗️ Cloud Provisoning Activity ☁️ Cloud Workload Usage 💧 Data Usage ⚡ Network Activity To learn more about the variety of Google Cloud log